St. Louis Police to enforce law banning ATVs on streets after FOX 2 report

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police say they will be putting an end to ATVs driving in the streets of St. Louis. A press release and tweet sent Thursday from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that they will be enforcing a Missouri state law that bans off-road vehicles on Missouri streets.

Police had previously said that they would not chase the drivers for traffic violations, because it would be against their policy. Police said when they respond to calls for the drivers on the ATVs the people driving them to speed off.

South St. Louis residents are pushing for a change after a Fox 2 News report showing a video of nearly a dozen people recklessly driving through the Tower Grove South neighborhood on ATVs. The petition, which had almost 100 signatures on Wednesday, can be seen here.

"The police department has been made aware of large groups of ATV riders creating disturbances throughout the city, "said Commissioner John Hayden in a release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Thursday. “We are going to enforce the mentioned state statute, which prohibits the operation of ATVs in places open to the public for the purposes of vehicular traffic within the State. This includes our City streets. A failure to adhere to the statute would be considered a Class C misdemeanor, and drivers of ATVs on the streets of our City will be subject to arrest and the towing of the ATV.”

Fox 2 spoke to a member of the Tower Grove South Neighborhood Association Wednesday who said she is in favor of the ban. St. Louis Police said there is not currently a city ordinance regarding ATVs, just state laws. They said state law does not allow a citizen to drive an ATV on the roadway unless they are a government official.