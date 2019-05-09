Stenger associates could face federal charges Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The shake-up in the St. Louis County Council began after former county executive Steve Stenger was indicted in a pay-for-play scheme. Fox 2/KPLR 11 has learned two other key players will be in court Friday to face criminal charges.

Both had very close ties to Stenger and both were named in Stenger's 44-page indictment.

One is Sheila Sweeney, the former CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. She was appointed by Stenger and helped return political favors, according to the indictment.

The other is John Rallo, a donor who received county contracts at Stenger's discretion.

They appeared throughout Stenger's indictment, which also includes a conversation between Rallo and Sweeney.

According to the indictment, it was August 207 when Rallo was documented saying, “(The press) was asking a bunch of questions…” and Sweeney reportedly responded, “Don’t talk if they call you. (Expletive). No, don’t meet him. (They’re) trying to make the Steve and you connection.”

The US Attorney’s Office said Sweeney is scheduled to plead guilty to a federal charge and Rallo is slated to make his first appearance on a federal charge.