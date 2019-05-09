Tim’s Travels: Student designers to make their mark at COCA Fashion Show with original pieces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell was live at COCA picking up some fashion sense and embracing his inner fashionista!

COCA`s Fashion Design III students will host a free fashion show on Saturday, May 11 showcasing some of their unique clothing and accessories from their fashion collections.

Each student has spent all semester, developing their creative skills, creating renderings and illustrations.

For more information visit: www.cocastl.org

COCA Fashion Show

Staenberg Performance Lab at COCA, 524 Trinity Ave., St. Louis, MO 63130

Saturday, May 11

6:30PM