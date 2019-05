TKO: Blues Run Should Make Us Better Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was only the second round, but it was also a win for the ages. It was the NHL, but St. Louis talent was front and center. Pat Maroon and Ben Bishop the central figures in the Blues dramatic Game 7 win over the Stars. It sounds simplistic, but maybe a playoff run can bring everyone together. Maybe even the city and county. TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) takes a closer look.