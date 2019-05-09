× Water conservation restrictions lifted for Illinois American customers

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The restrictions put in place on water usage after flooding broke a Mississippi River levee on May 5th have been removed. Illinois American Water says that customers no longer need to conserve water. They have made repairs to their equipment after flooding near their facility on Chouteau Island. There was no interruption to service to their 90,000 customers.

Illinois American Water was asking customers to restrict all non-essential water usage such as running sprinklers, dishwashers and washing machines. They were also asked to avoid filling bathtubs and taking showers. The concern was that the water company needs to conserve water for sanitation, fire service and general water service.

Although there are no restrictions in place Illinois American Water customers are= reminded to use water wisely. Learn more at www.illinoisamwater.com.