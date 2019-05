× 5 people injured in two-vehicle crash near the Central West End

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. – Several people were injured in a two-car accident Friday morning in the Central West End.

Police say, two cars collided around 1:45 a.m. on North Kingshighway at Waterman Boulevard crashing into the traffic light causing it to fall on one of the cars.

Five of the six people at the scene were taken an area hospital.

The circumstances around the crash weren’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.