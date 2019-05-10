Ariana Grande is probably the new face of Givenchy

Ariana Grande performs during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California.

We can safely assume Ariana Grande (and her famous ponytail) is going to be the new face of Givenchy.

Unless you know anybody else who looks like this:

Yeah, we don’t either.

The French luxury fashion house teased the latest face by posting a black and white silhouette of a woman flipping her ponytail in slow motion.

In the not-so-cryptic posts, Givenchy said the new brand ambassador would be announced Friday. The internet, of course, had to have a little fun with it.

“That’s definitely not Ariana Grande,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Is it Lebron James?” wrote another.

“It’s John Cena,” commented another.

Twitter users edited Grande’s ponytail onto a variety of characters.

If — when — Givenchy confirms the woman with the ponytail is indeed Grande, she’d join an impressive list of ambassadors such as Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.

Grande is in the midst of her “Sweetener World Tour” and last month became the youngest singer to headline Coachella.

