In Your Neighborhood – The best of Waterloo Illinois

Posted 7:36 am, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40AM, May 10, 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. -  With just about a 30-minute drive from downtown St. Louis Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were live in the city of Waterloo, Illinois. Waterloo is a city in Monroe County, Illinois surrounded by rich farmland of the American Bottom.

While there they explored some of the most historical places the city has to offer; Bean Tree Café, Bountiful Blossoms, The History Museum of Monroe County, Monroe Actors Stage Company, Wightman Pharmacy, Gallagher's  Restaurant and even spoke with Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.