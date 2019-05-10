In Your Neighborhood – The best of Waterloo Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. - With just about a 30-minute drive from downtown St. Louis Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were live in the city of Waterloo, Illinois. Waterloo is a city in Monroe County, Illinois surrounded by rich farmland of the American Bottom.

While there they explored some of the most historical places the city has to offer; Bean Tree Café, Bountiful Blossoms, The History Museum of Monroe County, Monroe Actors Stage Company, Wightman Pharmacy, Gallagher's Restaurant and even spoke with Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith.