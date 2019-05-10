Legoland celebrating 20th anniversary as a family destination

Posted 2:05 pm, May 10, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Legos have been unlocking creativity and inspiring imagination for generations. California's Legoland Resort has been changing and growing now for 20 years. Legoland Ambassador Jake Gonzales shares how the theme park has become a destination that can make everyone in the family happy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.