ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Legos have been unlocking creativity and inspiring imagination for generations. California's Legoland Resort has been changing and growing now for 20 years. Legoland Ambassador Jake Gonzales shares how the theme park has become a destination that can make everyone in the family happy.
Legoland celebrating 20th anniversary as a family destination
