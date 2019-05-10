Listen to Matt Carpenter call his mom after his first Major League grand slam

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Budweiser will be running a special series of ads this Sunday. The four videos feature Major League Baseball players calling their moms after career-defining moments. One of the videos features Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals calling his mom after his first grand slam that took place on April 27, 2017.

“Budweiser has always celebrated the extraordinary people behind iconic American milestones. For Mother’s Day, we wanted to shed an unexpected spotlight on the legends behind some of the most iconic MLB legends and plays: Moms. This campaign honors the role mothers play in some of baseball’s greatest moments. And when those moments happen, the first call you make is to your mom,” writes Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser Monica Rustgi.

When Matt Carpenter hit his first grand slam, he celebrated by calling the most important person in his life. Budweiser is reminding you that this Sunday is Mother’s Day. Don’t forget to #CallYourMom.