Melissa McCarthy to receive honorary doctorate at SIU Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Congratulations are in order for the pride of Plainfield, Melissa McCarthy.

The Emmy Award-winning actress will attend the May 2019 commencement at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and receive an honorary doctorate of performing arts degree.

She was a fashion design major at SIU in 1988. Her husband Ben Falcone is from Carbondale.

The commencement will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the SIU Arena.

Local media in Carbondale reports that the actress has already been spotted in town, and even posed for a selfie with two fans.