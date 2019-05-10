× Missouri lawmakers pass $30 billion budget proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have passed a roughly $30 billion state spending plan after a fight over college tuition for students living in the U.S. illegally.

The Republican-led Senate on Friday gave final approval to a budget with $61 million more in core K-12 public school funding compared to this year. Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.

Work on the budget hit a roadblock after Senate and House negotiators agreed to allow colleges and universities to charge in-state tuition to students living in the country illegally. Lawmakers ditched that proposal following pushback from House Republicans.

The budget also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.

The budget now heads to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.