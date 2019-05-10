Missouri lawmakers pass $30 billion budget proposal

Posted 5:39 am, May 10, 2019, by

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have passed a roughly $30 billion state spending plan after a fight over college tuition for students living in the U.S. illegally.

The Republican-led Senate on Friday gave final approval to a budget with $61 million more in core K-12 public school funding compared to this year. Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.

Work on the budget hit a roadblock after Senate and House negotiators agreed to allow colleges and universities to charge in-state tuition to students living in the country illegally. Lawmakers ditched that proposal following pushback from House Republicans.

The budget also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.

The budget now heads to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.