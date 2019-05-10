Quincy Media to purchase Hannibal Courier-Post

Posted 1:54 pm, May 10, 2019

Looking upstream at the Interstate 72 bridge over the Mississippi River at Hannibal, Missouri. View is looking north, with the state of Missouri on the left and the state of Illinois on the right.

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The company that operates the Quincy, Illinois Herald-Whig and other media outlets is buying a daily newspaper from across the Mississippi River.

Quincy Media Inc. announced Friday it will purchase the Hannibal, Missouri Courier-Post from GateHouse Media. The purchase is expected to close this summer.

Quincy Media Vice President Ron Wallace, who also is publisher of the Herald-Whig, says the purchase will bring control of the Courier-Post back to the Hannibal area.

Quincy Media is a family-owned company in operation since 1926. It operates two newspapers _ the Herald-Whig and the New Jersey Herald in Newton, New Jersey, and has broadcast properties in 16 markets.

