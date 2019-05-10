School bus involved in collision in Osage County
WESTPHALIA, Mo. – A school bus carrying members of a local soccer team and another vehicle collided head-on Friday near the town of Westphalia in Osage County.
The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 63.
Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham said the driver of the school bus and the other driver were flown to a hospital in Columbia.
Many of the students on the bus, members of the Belle girls soccer team, were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the sheriff said.
38.441984 -91.999343