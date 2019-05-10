School bus involved in collision in Osage County

Posted 9:14 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33PM, May 10, 2019

Picture courtesy KRCG

WESTPHALIA, Mo. – A school bus carrying members of a local soccer team and another vehicle collided head-on Friday near the town of Westphalia in Osage County.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 63.

Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham said the driver of the school bus and the other driver were flown to a hospital in Columbia.

Many of the students on the bus, members of the Belle girls soccer team, were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the sheriff said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.