School bus involved in collision in Osage County

WESTPHALIA, Mo. – A school bus carrying members of a local soccer team and another vehicle collided head-on Friday near the town of Westphalia in Osage County.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 63.

Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham said the driver of the school bus and the other driver were flown to a hospital in Columbia.

Many of the students on the bus, members of the Belle girls soccer team, were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the sheriff said.