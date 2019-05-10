× Several injured after rollover accident closes I-70 at W. Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Six people were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a rollover accident on Interstate 70.

State and local law enforcement and emergency responders were called to I-70 and W. Florissant Avenue.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately known.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a medivac helicopter was en route. The victims were ejected from a vehicle.

I-70 eastbound was closed until 6:20 p.m., according to the Gateway Guide.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.