× Song of the Day – George Strait

After releasing a record 27th album that skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart with Honky Tonk Time Machine, country music icon George Strait has confirmed a rare concert appearance at Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. The Country Music Hall of Famer returns to Kansas City for a “Strait to the Heartland” show on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Win two tickets to see this rare performance by, “The King of Country Music.”

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, May 17th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules