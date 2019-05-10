Thor – The Strength of Asgard workout

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cason from C3 Fitness is at the FOX 2 studios to show Meteorologist Angela Hutti how the stars of Avengers: Endgame get in shape.

  • Lunges -20 reps
  • Inverted shoulder press – 5 reps
  • One legged squats – 10 reps
  • Shoulder touches – 20 reps
  • Push-ups – 10 reps
  • Plank jumps – 20 reps
  • Sit-ups – 20 reps
  • Sitting (Russian) Twists – 20 reps
  • Turkish Get-ups – 20 reps

Level 1 – 3 sets
Level 2-- 5 sets
Level 3 -- 7 sets

Rest 2 minutes between sets

