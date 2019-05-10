ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cason from C3 Fitness is at the FOX 2 studios to show Meteorologist Angela Hutti how the stars of Avengers: Endgame get in shape.
Thor – The Strength of Asgard workout
- Lunges -20 reps
- Inverted shoulder press – 5 reps
- One legged squats – 10 reps
- Shoulder touches – 20 reps
- Push-ups – 10 reps
- Plank jumps – 20 reps
- Sit-ups – 20 reps
- Sitting (Russian) Twists – 20 reps
- Turkish Get-ups – 20 reps
Level 1 – 3 sets
Level 2-- 5 sets
Level 3 -- 7 sets
Rest 2 minutes between sets