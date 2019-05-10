Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, Mother’s Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12, 2019 – Mother’s Day Weekend

Art Fair at Laumeier

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: Laumeier Sculpture Park, Sunset Hills, MO

Saturday: 10:00am-8:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: $10 for ages 11 and up

See the work of 150 nationally recognized artists in a variety of media. In addition to the artwork, food and drink from a variety of vendors is available and two stages provide exciting adult and children’s entertainment. Held rain or shine. No pets allowed.

http://www.laumeiersculpturepark.org/art-fair/

Downtown Kirkwood Mayfest

Date: Saturday, May 11 Venue: Various locations in downtown Kirkwood, MO

Activities run from 8:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Take advantage of sales and specials throughout downtown Kirkwood, enjoy live music, peruse the Kirkwood Garden Club's plant sale at the historic Kirkwood Train Station and the Artists in Bloom Art Show, and take in the National Train Day and Rail Safety Day festivities at Kirkwood Train Station.

http://www.downtownkirkwood.com/events/mayfest/

Mother's Day in Kimmswick

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: Shops of Kimmswick, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free

Bring you Mom to Kimmswick for Mother's Day and relax over a delicious lunch at The Dough Depot or The Blue Owl then stroll from shop to shop and receive a flower at every stop.

http://visitkimmswick.com/mothers_day_in_kimmswick

Urban Chestnut's SUMMERMARKT

Every 2nd Saturday April – August Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery & Biergarten

Time: 11am-4pm Admission: Free

Enjoy live music, food specials and UCBC bier at the free market while you peruse the wares of 20-plus local artisans and artists. Vendors will be indoors and outdoors, so when the dog days of summer arrive, you can beat the heat and shop for unique locally made products.

http://urbanchestnut.com/summermarkt/

Strawberry Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: Eckert’s Farm

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free (Fee charged for some activities)

Come to the farm and enjoy outdoor festival foods and live entertainment at this old-fashioned all-American festival. Kid’s activities include pony rides, children’s play area, petting farm, carnival rides, and inflatable.

https://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events/

Lewis & Clark Departure Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, just several miles south of the current mouth of the Wood River (River Dubois) is Camp River Dubois, a replica of the 1803-04 winter encampment. Every year in early May visitors are able to relive the departure of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as reenactors set up at the site to recreate the preparations for that historic journey.

http://www.campdubois.com/html/special_events1.html

Hill Wine Walk

Date: Saturday, May 11 Venue: Registration at Berra Park, The Hill, St. Louis, MO

Time: Noon-5:00pm Tickets: $35.00

Enjoy wine tasting throughout the neighborhood plus receive a souvenir wine glass with the event logo.

https://www.hillstl.org/event/hill-wine-walk-2019/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Game time: 1:15pm both days Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-05

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Schaumburg Boomers

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2017-18/schedule

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, May 11-12 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Washington Wild Things

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/