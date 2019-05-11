× 5 people rescued from high water after driving car past barriers

Battalion 2 – Marine Rescue Task Force Leader reports: All occupants safely rescued from the vehicle; five total: two adults and three children. All treated by #EMS, precautionary; no transport necessary. #TurnAroundDontDrown #WhenInDoubtFindAnotherRoute pic.twitter.com/BkEMXvqT1m — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department reports they rescued 5 people whose car stalled out on a rain-soaked road Saturday morning. The department’s marine rescue team was called out to Riverview and Prigge.

The driver of the vehicle with two adults and three children inside drove past road closure signs and then got trapped in the rising waters.

Crews remind drivers that even seemingly shallow waters can be enough to lift a car off the road.

All occupants of the car were treated at the scene.

Whereas #rescues are ALWAYS a complete team effort, the members pictured were the “extended arm” of the team bringing the occupants trapped in rising #flood waters to safety! Marine Rescue Task Force –

Rescue Squad 1A

(L) FF Michael T. Weber

(R) FF Mark Nagl#YourFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/eJuQKJhhA6 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 11, 2019