ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tonya O`Connell, Director of the St Louis Carousel, is in the studio today to talk about a fun-filled, free weekend at the St. Louis Carousel.

This weekend, kids are able to take their Mothers out to the St. Louis Carousel on Mother`s Day to receive a free ride.

The event is from 10a.m to 4p.m on Mother's day, May 12, in Chesterfield.

For more information, visit: stlouiscarousel.com