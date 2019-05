Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Paul Roberts, Gordmans store manager, is in the studio today to talk about the last minute gifts you can still get for Mother's Day.

If you want to get creative this Mother's Day, choose a gift that has a personalized touch. Gordmans has many ideas for making your gift stand out this year.

There are five Gordmans locations in the St. Louis metro area, visit their website to find one near you.