ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis FranNet Small Business Consultant Ben Terrill joins us in the studio today to talk about how you can celebrate National Small Business Week.
The top 5 things to consider when starting a small business:
- Self-reflection
- Making sure you`re opening a business that the community needs
- Taking a closer look at your budget and determining how much money you can spend.
- Researching the competition in your area.
- Not being afraid to ask for or hire help.
For more information, visit: frannet.com/missouri/