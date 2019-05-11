National Small Business Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis FranNet Small Business Consultant Ben Terrill joins us in the studio today to talk about how you can celebrate National Small Business Week.

The top 5 things to consider when starting a small business:

  • Self-reflection
  • Making sure you`re opening a business that the community needs
  • Taking a closer look at your budget and determining how much money you can spend.
  • Researching the competition in your area.
  • Not being afraid to ask for or hire help.

For more information, visit: frannet.com/missouri/

