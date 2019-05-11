Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis FranNet Small Business Consultant Ben Terrill joins us in the studio today to talk about how you can celebrate National Small Business Week.

The top 5 things to consider when starting a small business:

Self-reflection

Making sure you`re opening a business that the community needs

Taking a closer look at your budget and determining how much money you can spend.

Researching the competition in your area.

Not being afraid to ask for or hire help.

For more information, visit: frannet.com/missouri/