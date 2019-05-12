× 100-year-old veteran honored at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – 100-year-old, Sidney Walton, is one of America’s oldest WWII veterans.

Walton was honored at Saturday’s game against the Pirates alongside 99-year-old veteran, Velma Jessie.

Walton is currently on his No Regrets Tour, where he is traveling around the country to meet all 50 governors in all 50 states. On May 2, he met Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe in Jefferson City. Walton also met President Trump in the Oval Office on April 11.

Accompanied by his son Paul and daughter Judy, Walton is touring the United States and calling attention to the diminishing number of WWII veterans.

Walton was born in New York City in 1919 and he joined the army nine months before Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Walton’s biggest regret in life is missing the opportunity to meet the last serving Civil War veterans. Because of this, he hopes his No Regrets tour will make up for it, by giving Americans the chance to meet one of the oldest living veterans today.

For more information on Walton, visit: gosidney.com