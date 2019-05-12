Blues Breakdown with Andy Strickland: What Went Wrong in Game 1

The Blues dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, losing to San Jose 6-3.    What can the Blues do differently to win Monday's Game 2?  Andy Strickland from FOX Sports Midwest and 590 The Fan stops by the Sports Final studios to break it down.

