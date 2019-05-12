Help mothers in need this Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Amy Newell, Adoption Manager at Lutheran Family and Childrens Services, is in the studio this morning to talk about how you can support mothers in need across Missouri.

LFCS is celebrating Mother`s Day this year by raising awareness for mothers in need. This includes biological mothers, adoptive moms, foster moms, grandmothers, and other women who are raising the next generation.

LFCS will be accepting donations throughout the entire month of May at lfcsmo.org/donate-now.

The money donated will go towards helping mothers and expectant women in crisis all across Missouri free of charge.

On average, LFCS supports 15,000 women each year through services including foster care, adoption, pregnancy and parenting, home visitations, behavioral health and community prevention, and child care.