‘Lace up’ for lupus

Posted 10:03 am, May 12, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - May is Lupus Awareness Month and Jami Dolby, Walk To End Lupus Now Emcee and Lupus Warrior, is in the studio today to talk about how you can 'lace up for lupus.'

Lupus is an auto-immune disease that can affect any part of the body. Currently, there is no cure.

To support the cause, you can participate in the Walk to End Lupus Now event, which will take place at Chesterfield`s Central Park & Amphitheater on Saturday, May 18 at 8:30a.m.

This is the largest fundraising event to help fund research and provide free programs for those affected by lupus in the community.

May 17 is Put on Purple Day, so make sure you join the nationwide effort to raise awareness for lupus research and education by wearing showing your support.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.