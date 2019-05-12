Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - May is Lupus Awareness Month and Jami Dolby, Walk To End Lupus Now Emcee and Lupus Warrior, is in the studio today to talk about how you can 'lace up for lupus.'

Lupus is an auto-immune disease that can affect any part of the body. Currently, there is no cure.

To support the cause, you can participate in the Walk to End Lupus Now event, which will take place at Chesterfield`s Central Park & Amphitheater on Saturday, May 18 at 8:30a.m.

This is the largest fundraising event to help fund research and provide free programs for those affected by lupus in the community.

May 17 is Put on Purple Day, so make sure you join the nationwide effort to raise awareness for lupus research and education by wearing showing your support.