× MoDOT to do emergency road repairs that will impact Monday morning commutes

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have press conference Sunday night at 7 pm to discuss emergency road repairs that will affect Monday morning commutes for drivers.

MoDOT will be discussing two items:

A grate failure on westbound l-44 at Grand that has restricted traffic to one lane Bridge repair to I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge that has completely closed westbound traffic

More details on detours will be posted when they become available.