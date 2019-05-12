Public Safety Director believes St. Louis is on the right track combating violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis was hit by and explosion of violence over a two-week period that left 5 dead, and more than a dozen wounded.

Despite that, the St. Louis Public Safety Director who’s over the Police Department says the city is safe.

Jimmie Edwards told Elliott Davis the city had 49 murders so far this year compared with 59 homicides this time a year ago. A drop of 10 murders.

But the shootings have been nearly as bad as a year ago.

729 shootings this year compared to 751 this time last year. That's just a 3 percent drop.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed thinks we can do much better by adopting a program called Ceasefire used in a lot of cities across the nation.

He says it's bringing down violent crime dramatically.

Edwards says the St. Louis already uses elements of Ceasefire.

He believes St. Louis is on the right track in its crime-fighting plan.