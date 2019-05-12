Pulse – Stroke warning signs and prevention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Research shows African American men are more likely to have a stroke than any other group of men in the United States. The startling information has The ABC Brigade sounding an alarm. The local nonprofit raises awareness about stroke and offers support to stroke survivors and their families. Learn the warning signs of stroke and what you can do to prevent it.
Guests:
- Kathy Howard, Founder of the ABC Brigade
- Steven Tate, Stroke Survivor
- Dr. Alexandre Carter, Neurologist at Washington University