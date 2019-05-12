Suspected drunk driver crashes into North St. Louis County night club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police are investigating an early morning crash near Jennings Station Road and West Florissant.

Investigators say a suspected drunk driver crashed into the 922 Night Club just hours after it closed on Saturday night. The driver crashed into the front door of the club.

According to police, the driver is in critical condition.

Witnesses of the crash tell Fox2 the driver was speeding.

We will continue to follow the story and release more details as they become available.