Technology help at the St. Louis Public Library

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Did you know you can have a lesson in technology at the St. Louis Public Library?

John Newcomer, Library Manager at the Julia Davis location, is in the studio to talk about it.

All types of computer equipment is available for checkout at the library. If you have a computer of you're own, you are welcome to come to the library and utilize the space to work using free wifi and mobile hotspots.

Computer class are also offered from learning the basics to specific software help.

For more information, visit: slpl.org