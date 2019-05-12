TKO: Blues, Cards Fans Need A Sunday Diversion

Posted 10:52 pm, May 12, 2019, by

If you're a Blues fan, you're probably nervous.  Well, this time of year, you're probably always nervous.   Cardinal fans you might be a little antsy with your team as well.  TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) shows you some other sights and sounds that may provide a diversion.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.