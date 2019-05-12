Vehicle belonging to an Endangered Person found in St. Louis County park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is on the lookout for a missing endangered person from Creve Coeur Illinois, near Peoria. Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that James Andrae, 49, vehicle was found this past Thursday night parked in the Bee Tree Park located at 2701 Finestown Avenue in south ST. Louis County. The vehicle, a red and black 2011 Jeep Wrangler was discovered just before 10 pm.

Andrae was last seen this past Wednesday morning in Creve Coeur, IL. He is 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped polo, tan Levi’s and boots. He suffers from bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression. It’s believed that he is off his medication and does not have any with him.

A search by police, park rangers, K-9’s, firefighters and a helicopter turned up no sigh on Andrae.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of James Andrae, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.