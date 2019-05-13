× $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Eureka ahead of the May 11 drawing? If so, check those numbers!

The Missouri Lottery announced Monday that a million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold at a QuikTrip located on E. Fourth Street.

The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers in the May 11 drawing. The winning numbers were 6, 8, 9, 37, and 40, with the red Powerball being 26.

This is the 54th $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Missouri since 2012.

Winners have exactly 180 days from the time of the drawing to claim the prize at any of the state lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City, and Springfield.

Lottery officials always recommend prize winners sign the back of their ticket and keep it stored in a safe location until they can claim the prize.