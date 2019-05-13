14-year-old shot after leaving the scene of an accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening after being involved in a hit and run accident.

The teen was seen driving her mother's car around 9 p.m. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Witnesses said she was speeding near Thekla and Oriole avenues when the vehicle came under heavy fire. The car’s windows were shattered. The teen lost control and crashed into another car. When police arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to her hand.

According to police, the teen was involved in a crash earlier and left the scene. Another car started following her and began shooting at her.

The 14-year-old is expected to make a full recovery after being shot. It’s unclear if the teen or her guardians will face any charges.

Police said they're still searching for the person who shot her.