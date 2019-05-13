A new shopping experience at ‘The Diamond Bar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Shopping can be fun, but at The Diamond Bar, it can be even more fun with a cocktail in hand.

The Diamond Bar is St. Louis' first luxury jewelry shop with a fully stocked bar.

The opening will be May 14 in Town & Country, and Founder and Expert Craftsman Chris Phillips, joined us in the studio today to talk about the shop.

Shoppers will be able to find an extensive collection of diamonds, gems and one-of-a-kind pieces.

There will also be Cellar Bourbon Tastings, kids activities and a dessert bar.

For more information, visit: thediamondbarstl.com