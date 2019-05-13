Be the 1st to ride the all new SUPERGIRL SKY FLYER at Six Flags!

Wanna be the 1st Flyer on SUPERGIRL?

Drawing on SUPERGIRL’s powers of stamina and strength, thrill seekers spin and tilt, all while suspended from the whirling wheel of justice. Riders are raised up by a giant arm, feet dangling, and then launched into a high-speed spin…round and round…higher and higher. This giant wheel spins horizontal before the giant arm lifts up and tilts it before spinning vertically. Riders will ultimately spin over 67 feet in the air at 25 mph!

On Thursday, May 23, five winners from FOX 2 will be among the first to experience SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer between 8am – 10am! The ride opens to the public on Saturday, May 25th!

Guests must be 48 inches and up to ride. SUPERGIRL carries 24 passengers per flight.

SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer ride will be located in the Brittania section of the Park near Dragons Wing.

This event takes place from 8-10am on Thursday, May 23rd! Eligible winners must be present at Six Flags St. Louis on Thursday, May 23rd between 8am – 10am to win!

Hurry! Entries are due by May 21st at 10am!

Official Rules