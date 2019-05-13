City of St. Louis investigating if ArtLoft broke ADA requirements with broken elevators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A downtown apartment building is under investigation by the City of St. Louis to determine if it broke ADA requirements. The city's civil rights enforcement agency confirms to Fox 2/News 11 it has launched an investigation. It comes after a resident at ArtLoft on Washington Avenue filed a complaint after she says the apartment building at no working elevators for weeks. Fox 2/News 11 told you about the incident last week.

Residents told Fox 2/News 11 the ordeal was very grueling on elderly and disabled residents. Some residents said they were forced to stay trapped in their apartments.

Charles Bryson, the director of the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency, said his team will be looking at all of the ADA guidelines to see if there were any rules broke.

"The fact that somebody has been without access to their room, their apartment unit for a week or so, it's certainly alarming," he told Fox 2/News 11. "We are going to ask ArtLoft, how did you handle the situation?" he said.

Fox 2/News 11 reached out to the company management and asked how they were assisting disabled and elderly residents, but the staff did not directly answer our question and explained testing was still underway for the elevator.

As of late last week, residents said the elevator was working again.

If you are interested in looking into inspection reports for a Missouri elevator click here.