× Collinsville man indicted for armed robbery spree

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 22-year-old Collinsville man was indicted for his alleged involvement in a series of armed robberies in the Metro East, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft said Monday.

According to court documents, the robberies occurred at the following businesses on the following dates:

A Spring store in Fairview Heights on March 9

A Marco’s Pizza store in Collinsville on March 28

A GCS Credit Union in Collinsville on March 30

Larry Rhines was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robberies with firearms, two counts of business robbery, one count of bank robbery, and use of firearms to commit each of those robberies.

Rhines appeared in court on May 9 and entered a “not guilty” plea. He was ordered held without bond until trial, which begins July 9.

If convicted, Rhines faces several decades in prison.

Illinois federal prosecutors said Rhines and two other men—Jalon Moore and Garry Johnson, both 22 years of age—were previously indicted in the Eastern District of Missouri for a similar string of armed robberies.