Dwight Yoakam, The Struts and Brantley Gilbert to headline Missouri State Fair

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Fair continued its spring announcements for the 2019 concert lineup.

According to a Monday news release, Dwight Yoakam, The Struts and Brantley Gilbert will headline the first three nights of shows on the Pepsi Grandstand Stage on Aug. 8, 9, and 10.

These three shows join previously announced concerts for the State Fair including Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss on Aug. 13, Tyler Childers with Brent Cobb on Aug. 14, for KING & COUNTRY with Matt Maher on Aug. 15, Foreigner with Night Ranger on Aug. 16 and reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne with Ashley McBryde will close out the concert series with performances on the Grandstand Stage on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Tickets for the Aug. 17 show start at $25 and will go on sale to the public starting June 25. Individuals can sign up as a Fair Fan at mostatefair.com.