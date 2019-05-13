× Forest Park among the top city parks in America according to Thrillist

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Forest Park has been named as one of the best 18 city parks in the United States according to Thrillist. They put together the list of their favorites from cities across the country. There is one notable exception from this collection. Central Park isn’t there because it would be like, “putting Harry Potter on a list of best boy wizards: pretty friggin’ obvious.”

Thrillist is a website that covers food, drink, travel, and entertainment. They have several million followers on social media.

This is what St. Louis Public Radio Producer Evie Hemphill wrote about Forest Park for Thrillist: