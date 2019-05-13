‘Gift a meal’ to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - GiftAMeal is changing the way we eat in Chicago and St. Louis.

The socially conscious dining app has a mission to help feed the hungry.

CEO of GiftAMeal, Andrew Glantz, is here in the studio today to tell us about the app. Shelby Buckman, from the Chocolate Pig restaurant, is also here.

By using the app, users can send a meal to someone in need by taking a picture of their meal at participating restaurants. Meals are distributed through Operation Food Search in St. Louis.

For more information, visit: giftameal.com