ST.LOUIS - According to MoDOT the westbound lane of Instate 44, near Grand, has reopened after collapsed storm drain had all but one lane closed Sunday night.

The Missouri Department of Transportation MoDOT held a 7:00 p.m. newser Sunday addressing this issue.

MoDOT hoped that can be done by Tuesday; however, crews were able to replace the drain sooner.