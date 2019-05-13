× Lindenwood moving undergraduate classes from Belleville to St. Charles campus in 2020

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Lindenwood University has announced that they will be consolidating their Belleville campus daytime undergraduate programs to the St. Charles, Mo., campus following the 2019-2020 academic year. They say that traditional daytime undergraduate programs will no longer be offered at the Lindenwood Belleville campus after May 2020. Evening programs will continue to be offered at the site.

Undergraduate students attending the Belleville campus will be able to complete their degrees at the St. Charles campus with all scholarship packages fully intact, including athletic scholarships.

The Belleville campus, which was the site of the former Belleville Township High School, was acquired by Lindenwood University in 2003

More information about the transition will be posted to the University’s website: www.lindenwood.edu/consolidation.