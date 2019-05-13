Local businesses worried over closure of westbound span of Jefferson Barracks Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Still no word on when the westbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will reopen. Inspections will continue Tuesday following the bridge shut down on Sunday when cracks in steel were found.

MoDOT officials say until they have a better understanding of why those cracks formed, it’s difficult to determine the best way to fix the problem. They are telling commuters to expect the bridge to be shut down for the rest of the week.

“It definitely is impacting people,” said Chesterfield resident Amanda McIntyre. She was celebrating her son’s birthday with a drive to Columbia, IL to see his grandparents and visit the Sports Throne golf complex.

The operators of the miniature golf course at that complex worry about the impact it could have on business.

“It really needs to get fixed,” said owner Blake Holmes. “I mean not just for our business but just all the business on this side of the river.”

IDOT officials say it appeared most commuters took Route 3 north to the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday. Another alternative is taking I-255 north to I-64 in Illinois or I-55.