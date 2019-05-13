× Missouri Legislature heads into final, chaotic week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday facing a potentially chaotic final week.

Legislators are expected to consider some of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions and overturning a redistricting plan approved by voters last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that Democrats have promised to filibuster those efforts.

The abortion bill would ban the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected and outlaw it nearly entirely if Roe v Wade were to be overturned by the US Supreme Court. The redistricting measure would put a question on the 2020 ballot rolling back changes to the redistricting system that voters approved last year as part of the Clean Missouri initiative.

The session is set to end t 6 p.m. Friday.