ST. LOUIS - Care and Counseling is an interfaith agency providing services to families and individuals in the St. Louis area.

For National Mental Health Month, Reverend Amy Bertschausen, Executive Director of Care and Counseling, is here to talk about the work the agency is doing.

In 2018, Care and Counseling provided more than 15,000 hours of services to more than 1,300 families in crisis.

Since the month of May is National Mental Health Month, Mental Health of America announced it's 70th annual theme. The theme this year is Fitness #4mind4body.

Care and Counseling has planned a variety of events for this month to bring awareness of mental health issues to the residents, organizations, and companies in the St. Louis region. This week is National Mental Health Awareness Week, so Care and Counseling will be posting information on their website.

On Friday, May 17, there will be a meet and greet with Bertschausen at Breakfast with Amy.

On Wednesday, May 29, Care and Counseling will be providing free, confidential mental health screenings. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.