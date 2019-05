× Pedestrian struck and killed along Route 141 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Jefferson County Monday morning.

The accident happened northbound Route 141 at Old Missouri State Road around just after 5:30 a.m.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene, according to authorities.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where only one lane of the roadway was open to traffic.

Police have not released any further details.