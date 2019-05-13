× Police investigating homicide outside of a Country Club Hills supermarket

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night in the North County city of Country Club Hills.

Just before 9 pm, shots rang out in front of Mally Supermarket located at 7445 West Florissant Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene located 34-year-old Kevin Smith of Jennings, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for urgent care but later died from his injuries.

Police say an armed suspect walked up to Smith and shot him.

If you have any information on this homicide, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.