Proud dad Mo Salah looks on as daughter enjoys goal at Anfield

A Sunday afternoon at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium that mixed anguish with pride and defiance ended with a heart-warming image that had the club’s supporters on their feet.

Mo Salah’s young daughter, Makka, dribbled across the hallowed turf — by now empty as the sun set on a record-breaking season — and shot into an open net.

The arena rose to its feet as the ball trickled over the line at the iconic Kop End; the youngster perfecting what her dad — a hero in these parts — has accomplished so regularly since arriving on Merseyside in 2017.

Out in front of the dugouts, Salah Snr. stood with the beaming smile of a proud father.

The crowd was transfixed — albeit for a brief moment. Football is, after all, a game for everyone.

It was a reminder of sport’s unique power on a day that had begun with hope of a first top-flight triumph since 1990 — a dream that was quickly extinguished as goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and İlkay Gündoğan secured the three points that Manchester City required to retain its Premier League title.

Salah, meanwhile, went goalless as Liverpool eased past Wolves thanks to a Sadio Mane double — a result that saw both Mane and the Egyptian international share this season’s Premier League Golden Goot with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In his first season with Liverpool, Salah claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for 2017-18 after finishing the season with 32 goals.

On Sunday, Salah posted on Instagram a picture of his daughter and the Liverpool star holding the golden boot with the caption: “Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one.”